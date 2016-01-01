Residents of Colorado Springs have several healthcare options available to them, including University of Colorado Health and Centura Health. Children’s Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs offers dedicated pediatric care in the area. For addiction treatment and mental health services, residents can receive care at Peaks Recovery Centers, among others.
UC Health Memorial Hospital Central is a 413-bed facility and level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates UC Health Memorial Hospital Central as high performing in orthopedics and five conditions and procedures, including:
U.S. News also rates Penrose - St. Francis Health Services, a 195-bed facility, as high performing in five conditions and procedures, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: