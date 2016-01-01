Phoenix, unlike some rural areas in Arizona, has several quality healthcare options. Nationally recognized Mayo Clinic has two main campuses in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Other healthcare systems include Banner Health and Dignity Health. Both Banner Health and Dignity Health provide specialty, primary, and urgent care throughout the Greater Phoenix metro. Veterans in Phoenix have access to Phoenix VA Healthcare System, which includes a medical center and nine outpatient clinics.
U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Phoenix as the #1 hospital in Arizona. It also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15, and is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care, there’s Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a 381-bed acute care facility. It ranks #1 in Phoenix and #2 in the Southwest for pediatric care, and has 10 children’s specialties nationally ranked, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
