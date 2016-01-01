Search

Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Huntington, New York

Find and Book Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists Near Me in Huntington, NY

Find qualified cosmetic, plastic & reconstructive surgery specialists near you in Huntington, NY who accept your insurance and book online.
14 Results for Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery near Huntington, NY

Plastic Surgery Frequently Asked Questions

What is a plastic surgeon?

Plastic surgeons specialize in repairing and reconstructing parts of your body, such as your skin, breasts, and face. Though plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery are sometimes lumped together, there’s an essential difference between them.

  • Plastic surgeons are board-certified surgeons who repair the areas of your body that have been affected by diseases, disorders, injuries, and more.
  • Cosmetic surgeons perform surgeries that change the appearance of your body, usually for aesthetic reasons, and may not have received credentials from the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

What conditions do plastic surgeons treat?

Many conditions and disorders cause scarring and tissue damage that a plastic surgeon treats. Some of the most common conditions treated by plastic surgeons include:

You can contact your plastic surgeon for a complete list of conditions they treat.

What procedures do plastic surgeons perform?

Plastic surgeons perform a wide range of procedures to rebuild and repair tissue damaged by conditions and disorders. Some of the most common procedures performed by plastic surgeons include:

  • aesthetics: any surgery performed to change your appearance
  • breast reconstruction: the repair and reshaping of your breasts following major surgery, such as tumor removal
  • craniofacial surgery: any reconstructive surgery of your face, ears, nose, and mouth
  • scar revision: an operation to remove or make scars less visible
  • skin grafts: a procedure to repair the appearance and functionality of your skin after suffering severe burns

You may contact your plastic surgeon for a complete list of procedures they perform.

When should I go to a plastic surgeon?

There are many reasons why you may want to visit a plastic surgeon, such as getting scar revision after major surgery or breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy. Whatever your reason, make sure your physician is certified as a plastic surgeon and that your procedure is one they regularly perform.

What should I expect from my first plastic surgery appointment?

After checking in for your first appointment, you’ll likely meet with a medical assistant who gives you a brief physical exam and goes over your medical history. During your physical exam, you should include all helpful information about any medications or drugs you take. After your exam, you’ll meet the plastic surgeon. You can expect your plastic surgeon to ask you questions, such as:

  • Why do you want to change this part of your body?
  • How do you feel about your body now?
  • How would you like to feel after your surgery?

You can also expect your plastic surgeon to talk about your goals and chosen procedures, including:

  • desired outcome
  • medical history
  • risks and complications
  • recovery time

What questions should I ask my plastic surgeon?

It’s important to show up to your plastic surgery appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions for you to ask:

  • Have you performed a lot of these procedures before?
  • When was the last time you performed this procedure?
  • How frequently do you perform this surgery?
  • Where will you perform my surgery?
  • What other options do I have to fix my issue?
  • What kind of results can I expect from this procedure?

You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.

