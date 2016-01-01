San Diego is home to some of the best healthcare systems in the country. Regional providers include Scripps, Kaiser, and Sharp. For veterans and their families, there are 3 primary care facilities, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. For women’s care, there are a few options, including Sharp Grossmont Women’s Hospital. San Diego is also home to several behavioral health institutes that help people with mental health and chemical dependency, including Paradise Valley Hospital.

San Diego’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks UC San Diego Health-Jacobs Medical Center #1 in San Diego. It ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:

#17 in Cancer

#18 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#23 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

For some of the West Coast’s best children’s care, there’s Rady Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including: