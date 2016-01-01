Atlanta has some of the top hospitals and healthcare systems in Georgia. Healthcare systems in the area include Emory Healthcare, Grady Health, and Piedmont Healthcare. Grady Health has the only Level 1 trauma center in Atlanta. Community resources for the underserved include Grant Park Family Center and HEALing Community Center.
U.S. News ranks Emory University Hospital #1 in Atlanta and Georgia. Emory University Hospital ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties, including:
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks #1 for pediatric care in Georgia and the Southeast. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialities, including:
A chiropractor is a healthcare professional who cares for people with neuromusculoskeletal conditions through careful spinal adjustments. Often, these problems occur due to misalignment in your spine and can affect the bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and nerves of your neck and back.
What conditions do chiropractors treat?
Generally, chiropractors treat neck and back pain. But chiropractic adjustments, also known as manipulations, can also help reduce and manage pain radiating from your spine into your arms and legs. Some chiropractors will even use these manipulations to help treat various related conditions, such as arthritic pain, weakened muscles, and symptoms that result from reduced mobility and improper posture.
What procedures do chiropractors perform?
Usually, chiropractors will conduct diagnostic tests such as X-rays, which they use to evaluate the health of your spine. Chiropractors also perform careful manipulations, using their hands and various instruments to realign your spine.
When should I visit a chiropractor?
There are many reasons patients seek care from chiropractors, including pain management in your neck and back. Some people seek chiropractic care as an alternative to taking medication or having surgery and believe that regular visits allow the body to heal naturally.
You might benefit from a visit to a chiropractor if you’re experiencing persistent pain in your neck or back or have an injury that reduces your range of motion.
What can I expect from a chiropractor appointment?
Your first visit to a chiropractor typically includes a discussion about your medical history. Your chiropractor may ask questions that assess your level of pain and the areas you’re feeling it. Your chiropractor may also conduct a physical exam and take X-rays of your spine.
Following your examination, your chiropractor will move you into various positions to adjust your spine after your check-in and examination. In some cases, your chiropractor will guide you through a series of exercises that test your neck and back’s range of motion and also help to improve and strengthen it.
What questions should I ask my chiropractor?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with your chiropractor. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.