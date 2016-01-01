Search

Chiropractic Frequently Asked Questions

What is a chiropractor?

A chiropractor is a healthcare professional who cares for people with neuromusculoskeletal conditions through careful spinal adjustments. Often, these problems occur due to misalignment in your spine and can affect the bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and nerves of your neck and back.

What conditions do chiropractors treat?

 Chevron Icon

Generally, chiropractors treat neck and back pain. But chiropractic adjustments, also known as manipulations, can also help reduce and manage pain radiating from your spine into your arms and legs. Some chiropractors will even use these manipulations to help treat various related conditions, such as arthritic pain, weakened muscles, and symptoms that result from reduced mobility and improper posture.

What procedures do chiropractors perform?

 Chevron Icon

Usually, chiropractors will conduct diagnostic tests such as X-rays, which they use to evaluate the health of your spine. Chiropractors also perform careful manipulations, using their hands and various instruments to realign your spine.

When should I visit a chiropractor?

 Chevron Icon

There are many reasons patients seek care from chiropractors, including pain management in your neck and back. Some people seek chiropractic care as an alternative to taking medication or having surgery and believe that regular visits allow the body to heal naturally.

You might benefit from a visit to a chiropractor if you’re experiencing persistent pain in your neck or back or have an injury that reduces your range of motion.

What can I expect from a chiropractor appointment?

 Chevron Icon

Your first visit to a chiropractor typically includes a discussion about your medical history. Your chiropractor may ask questions that assess your level of pain and the areas you’re feeling it. Your chiropractor may also conduct a physical exam and take X-rays of your spine.

Following your examination, your chiropractor will move you into various positions to adjust your spine after your check-in and examination. In some cases, your chiropractor will guide you through a series of exercises that test your neck and back’s range of motion and also help to improve and strengthen it.

What questions should I ask my chiropractor?

 Chevron Icon

It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with your chiropractor. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask:

  • Do you offer a free consultation?
  • Do you have experience treating people with my condition and symptoms?
  • Do you only treat neck and back problems?
  • How many sessions will I need before I see improvement?
  • What are the costs of this treatment?
  • Do you offer any additional therapies, such as massage?
  • Are you experienced in treating sports injuries?
  • Do you provide any other lifestyle counseling services?
  • What diagnostic services do you offer?
  • Are you available for urgent care adjustments?

You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.

