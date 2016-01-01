Toledo residents have access to many general and specialty care options. There is the ProMedica Toledo Hospital for local care, and as part of the Mercy Health Network, the Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health-St. Anne Hospital, respectively. Children’s care is found through the Toledo Children’s Hospital and the Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital. Veterans can find local care with the Toledo VA Clinic.

Toledo’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the ProMedica Toledo Hospital as #1 in Toledo and #8 in the Ohio Lowlands and Plains regional area. They’re high performers in 13 different procedures/conditions, including:

heart bypass surgery

diabetes

colon cancer surgery

U.S. News ranks the Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center as high performers in five different procedures/conditions, including: