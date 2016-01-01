Stockton residents have access to some local and neighboring healthcare facilities. A local general healthcare facility option is the St. Joseph's Medical Center-Stockton hospital. In neighboring Manteca, CA the Kaiser Permanente Modesto and Manteca Medical Centers provide care. Likewise, in Lodi, CA there is the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. Some of the children’s care facilities in Stockton are Stockton Pediatrics, Capital Pediatric Cardiology, and Stockton Children Clinic. Veterans care is provided through the Stockton VA Clinic.

Stockton’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Kaiser Permanente Modesto and Manteca Medical Centers as high performers in five different procedures and conditions, including:

heart failure

kidney failure

stroke

U.S. News ranks the St. Joseph's Medical Center-Stockton as high performers in three different procedures and conditions: heart failure, heart attack, and stroke.