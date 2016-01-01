A bariatric surgeon is a doctor who specializes in weight-loss surgeries, including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and more. These surgeons help people who’ve developed obesity-related health conditions by performing surgeries that make changes to their digestive system.
What conditions do bariatric surgeons treat?
Bariatric surgeons treat conditions by helping you lose weight and lower your risk of severe health conditions, such as:
Usually, bariatric surgeons will only resort to surgery after you’ve tried other weight-loss solutions, such as continued healthier lifestyle habits. To qualify for bariatric surgery, you must also have:
What procedures do bariatric surgeons perform?
Bariatric surgeons perform several surgeries to help individuals reduce their health risks. Some of the primary surgeries they perform include:
You can contact your bariatric surgeon for a complete list of procedures, their risks and benefits, and more.
When should I go to a bariatric surgeon?
You may benefit from bariatric surgery if you have qualifying conditions, severe obesity-related health conditions, and limited success in lowering your weight through diet and exercise. Though bariatric surgery can help you lose weight, your surgery’s success will still depend on your commitment to following the healthy lifestyle recommended by your doctor.
What can I expect from my first bariatric surgery appointment?
During your first appointment, there will likely be a physical exam where a member of the surgeon’s team will record your health history, including past surgeries, medications, and more.
Once your physical exam is complete, a dietician will assess your dieting history and create a nutrition plan that meets your needs. After, you’ll meet with the surgeon to discuss your surgery options, as well as their benefits and risks.
What questions should I ask my bariatric surgeon?
It’s important to show up to your bariatric appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions for you to ask:
General questions
Lifestyle questions
Recovery questions
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.