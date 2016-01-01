Cleveland has some of the best healthcare centers in the nation. Cleveland Clinic is the #1 hospital system in Ohio. Cleveland Clinic has a 44-building campus which includes specialty centers, a cancer institute, and a children’s hospital. Veterans can seek care at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

Cleveland’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Cleveland Clinic as the #1 hospital system in Cleveland and Ohio. Cleveland Clinic ranks #2 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. The hospital system ranks nationally in 13 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:

#1 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

#2 in Urology

#3 in Gynecology

#5 Cancer

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center ranks #2 in Cleveland. University Hospitals Cleveland ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties and 8 children’s specialties, including: