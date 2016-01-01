Residents of Albuquerque have several healthcare options available to them, including Encompass Health and Lovelace Health System, which has a 263-bed primary care facility: Lovelace Medical Center. The University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital - Children’s Center offer pediatric care in the area. Veterans in Albuquerque can receive care at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center or one of 13 community-based outpatient clinics in the area.

Albuquerque’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Presbyterian Hospital as the #1 healthcare option in Albuquerque and central New Mexico. Presbyterian Hospital rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

colon cancer surgery

hip replacement

knee replacement

University of New Mexico Hospitals operates over 30 clinics around New Mexico and rates as high performing in four procedures and conditions, including: