One of Minneapolis’s largest healthcare systems is M Health Fairview, which includes the University of Minnesota Medical Center — an 836-bed facility. There are four children’s hospitals in Minneapolis, including Children’s Minnesota. Veterans in the area can get care at Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Minneapolis’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Abbott Northwestern Hospital as #1 in Minneapolis and #2 regionally in Minnesota. Abbott Northwestern Hospital also ranks nationally in two adult specialties, including:

#37 in neurology & neurosurgery

#44 in cardiology & heart surgery

For pediatric care, U.S. News ranks M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital #2 in Minnesota. M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in three children’s specialties, including: