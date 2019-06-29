See All Nurse Practitioners in Hialeah, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. 

Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes works at Vida Health Centers in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vida Health Centers
    881 E 2nd Ave, Hialeah, FL 33010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 881-1100
    Monday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
Asthma
Birth Control
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
Asthma
Birth Control

Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2019
    Great Doctor, she did my complete physical examination in my first visit.
    Adela — Jun 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710457122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes works at Vida Health Centers in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zoraima Izquierdo Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

