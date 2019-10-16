See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Zoe Schultz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Zoe Schultz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Zoe Schultz works at Center for Primary Care - Crossroads in Augusta, GA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Primary Care Crossroads
    1701 Magnolia Way Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 922-8251
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2019
    Was feeling very bad, which is odd for me. She listened to me describe my symptoms. She made me understand what was happening with my virus. She was professional and courteous; but also efficient and did not waste time. She made recommendations and gave me expectations that came true. She was pleasant at all times. She was on time.
    Jeff Annis — Oct 16, 2019
    Photo: Zoe Schultz, PA-C
    About Zoe Schultz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093140659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zoe Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zoe Schultz works at Center for Primary Care - Crossroads in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Zoe Schultz’s profile.

    Zoe Schultz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zoe Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zoe Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zoe Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

