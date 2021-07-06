See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Zoe Pfaffman works at Zoe Trifilio-Pfaffman, LMFT in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Zoe Trifilio-Pfaffman, LMFT
    2380 3rd St S Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 755-6869

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Mayo Clinic
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Zoe Pfaffman?

    Jul 06, 2021
    I heard about Zoé through a few friends. After getting her name three times for a therapist referral, I decided to take the plunge. Going to therapy can be very scary but Zoé made me feel comfortable from the very first minute of talking to her. Her practice name is ZoeCares and Noh is that true. Empathy is clearly something that comes naturally to her and she has a high standard of care. She is methodical, funny, serious, goal-oriented and one of my favorite people on Earth. I’ve seen her for many years now, but since I’ve long met my treatment goals, not nearly as regularly. I have and will continue to refer her all my friends and family members.
    Eliana — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Zoe Pfaffman to family and friends

    Zoe Pfaffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Zoe Pfaffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT.

    About Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730253030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zoe Pfaffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Zoe Pfaffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Zoe Pfaffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zoe Pfaffman works at Zoe Trifilio-Pfaffman, LMFT in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Zoe Pfaffman’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Zoe Pfaffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zoe Pfaffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zoe Pfaffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zoe Pfaffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.