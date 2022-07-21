See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Zoe Comer, FNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Zoe Comer, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Zoe Comer works at Novant Health Digital Care Group in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Digital Care Group
    2085 Frontis Plaza Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8128
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I was served by Zoe Comer yesterday after I had dealt with 3 days of scute pain and other symptoms. She is completely proficient. She shared the process for treatment and improvement in a manner that was conversational and reassuring. He tone and demeanor are A+. It was my honor to be served her her
    Carl — Jul 21, 2022
    Zoe Comer, FNP
    About Zoe Comer, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1871722538
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zoe Comer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zoe Comer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Zoe Comer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Zoe Comer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zoe Comer works at Novant Health Digital Care Group in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Zoe Comer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Zoe Comer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zoe Comer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zoe Comer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zoe Comer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

