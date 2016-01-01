Zetah Young, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zetah Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Zetah Young, LCPC
Overview
Zetah Young, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Rockford, IL.
Zetah Young works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy317 W Jefferson St, Rockford, IL 61101 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zetah Young?
About Zetah Young, LCPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1295105880
Frequently Asked Questions
Zetah Young accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zetah Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zetah Young works at
2 patients have reviewed Zetah Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zetah Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zetah Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zetah Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.