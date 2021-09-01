Zenna Bell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Zenna Bell, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Zenna Bell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Zenna Bell works at
Locations
Personal Care Physicians501 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 674-4334
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She’s an Angel. I called countless psychiatrist offices and she was the first and only place to take me in ASAP, even boost my appointment and help me get the medication I so desperately needed to simply function. I’m so grateful for her. Thank you so much. ??
About Zenna Bell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639668221
