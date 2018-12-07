Zelluyah Gaitho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Zelluyah Gaitho, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Zelluyah Gaitho, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Zelluyah Gaitho works at
Locations
1
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely would highly recommend her to my friends and family. She takes her time to go into detail about your care. Very knowledgeable.
About Zelluyah Gaitho, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659672939
