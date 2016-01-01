Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani
Overview
Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4177 S Archer Ave # 60632, Chicago, IL 60632 Directions (773) 254-2222
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani?
About Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295366862
Frequently Asked Questions
Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zehra Kanji-Ghaziani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.