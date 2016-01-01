See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Zehra Jaffer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Zehra Jaffer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Zehra Jaffer works at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Medical Group - Endocrinology
    6401 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 753-3322
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Zehra Jaffer, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346598026
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zehra Jaffer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zehra Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Zehra Jaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Zehra Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zehra Jaffer works at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Zehra Jaffer’s profile.

    Zehra Jaffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zehra Jaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zehra Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zehra Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

