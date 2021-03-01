Dr. Zehava Moskowitz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zehava Moskowitz, OD
Overview
Dr. Zehava Moskowitz, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Locations
-
1
LensCrafters - 60 BROAD STREET60 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 785-0797
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moskowitz?
Very thorough and helpful.
About Dr. Zehava Moskowitz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275880858
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.