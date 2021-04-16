See All Nurse Practitioners in Abilene, TX
Zarina Calingo Icon-share Share Profile

Zarina Calingo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Zarina Calingo is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX. 

Zarina Calingo works at Image Sculptors in Abilene, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Pllc
    1665 Antilley Rd Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 437-8615
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Zarina Calingo?

    Apr 16, 2021
    I can best describe Dr Calingo as warm and inviting. She honestly listens to everything your saying without rushing to leave the room. I’ve moved away from Abilene and now live in Fort Worth. I now take video calls and travel 2 and 1/2 hours to she her. She’s worth the drive.
    Ms Bradley — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Zarina Calingo
    How would you rate your experience with Zarina Calingo?
    • Likelihood of recommending Zarina Calingo to family and friends

    Zarina Calingo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Zarina Calingo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Zarina Calingo.

    About Zarina Calingo

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659649234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zarina Calingo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Zarina Calingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zarina Calingo works at Image Sculptors in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Zarina Calingo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Zarina Calingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zarina Calingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zarina Calingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zarina Calingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Zarina Calingo?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.