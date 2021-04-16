Zarina Calingo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Zarina Calingo
Overview
Zarina Calingo is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Locations
Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Pllc1665 Antilley Rd Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 437-8615Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I can best describe Dr Calingo as warm and inviting. She honestly listens to everything your saying without rushing to leave the room. I’ve moved away from Abilene and now live in Fort Worth. I now take video calls and travel 2 and 1/2 hours to she her. She’s worth the drive.
About Zarina Calingo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Zarina Calingo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
