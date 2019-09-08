Zane Stampfly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Zane Stampfly, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Zane Stampfly, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, MI.
Zane Stampfly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Borgess Internal Medicine7775 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 324-8670
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zane Stampfly?
Zane was very easy to understand, gave us options about the medicines, looked up the pricing and made our decision the course of treatment to take very easy. The office staff was very nice and pleasant.
About Zane Stampfly, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1316466345
Frequently Asked Questions
Zane Stampfly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zane Stampfly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zane Stampfly works at
Zane Stampfly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zane Stampfly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zane Stampfly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zane Stampfly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.