Dr. Zane Scarborough, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zane Scarborough, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zane Scarborough, PHD is a Psychologist in Newnan, GA.
Dr. Scarborough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Branches Counseling Center3229 Highway 34 E Ste 104, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 703-4726
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarborough?
About Dr. Zane Scarborough, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376650796
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarborough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarborough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarborough works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarborough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarborough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.