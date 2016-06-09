Zana Delic, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zana Delic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Zana Delic, PA
Offers telehealth
Zana Delic, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID.
Zana Delic works at
Id Phs LLC950 W Bannock St Ste 1100, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 319-3513
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
There was very little wait time Zana Delic was very compassionate and easy to talk with! It felt as though she really truly cares about the way I felt in my own skin!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528313749
Zana Delic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Zana Delic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Zana Delic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Zana Delic works at
