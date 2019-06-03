See All Pediatricians in Lubbock, TX
Zakri Redding, PNP

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Zakri Redding, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. 

Zakri Redding works at UMC Internal Medicine at MOP II in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Pediatrics
    416 FRANKFORD AVE, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 761-0536
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    UMC Family Medicine at Freedom Clinic
    5022 AVENUE Q, Lubbock, TX 79412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 762-3597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma in Children
Dermatitis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Zak sees all 3 of my kids, he and his Nurse are professional, welcoming, and thorough every visit. He has got us through some pretty serious illnesses with my little girl. He answers all my questions, and puts me completely at ease. We won't go anywhere else.
    Jun 03, 2019
    About Zakri Redding, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134671159
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zakri Redding, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zakri Redding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Zakri Redding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Zakri Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zakri Redding works at UMC Internal Medicine at MOP II in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Zakri Redding’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Zakri Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zakri Redding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zakri Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zakri Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

