Zahra Moshref has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Zahra Moshref, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Zahra Moshref, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI.
Zahra Moshref works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #03584209 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 769-1804
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zahra Moshref?
About Zahra Moshref, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952899106
Frequently Asked Questions
Zahra Moshref has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zahra Moshref works at
3 patients have reviewed Zahra Moshref. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zahra Moshref.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zahra Moshref, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zahra Moshref appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.