Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT. 

Zahida Sairitupa works at Behavioral Medicine/Counseling in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medicine and Counseling Center
    72 North St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-1200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2019
    This was my first visit. We spent an hour talking about my history and current situation. I look forward to working with her.
    — Dec 04, 2019
    Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC
    About Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831120674
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zahida Sairitupa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Zahida Sairitupa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zahida Sairitupa works at Behavioral Medicine/Counseling in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Zahida Sairitupa’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Zahida Sairitupa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zahida Sairitupa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zahida Sairitupa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zahida Sairitupa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

