Zachary Vogelpohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zachary Vogelpohl, PA
Overview
Zachary Vogelpohl, PA is a Physician Assistant in Cincinnati, OH.
Zachary Vogelpohl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zachary Vogelpohl?
About Zachary Vogelpohl, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710452347
Frequently Asked Questions
Zachary Vogelpohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zachary Vogelpohl works at
Zachary Vogelpohl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zachary Vogelpohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachary Vogelpohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachary Vogelpohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.