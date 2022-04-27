Dr. Zachary Sikora, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Sikora, PSY.D
Dr. Zachary Sikora, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Proffesional Psychology.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 338-6600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Sikora mainly for depression - but it covered lots of topics. I felt comfortable sharing my thoughts without being judged, and it was ok for me to cry (something normally hard to do since I bottle things up) Not only did he listen well - he helped me moved forward with a plan to get better
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Rosalind Franklin University Health System
- Butler University
- Illinois School Of Proffesional Psychology
- DePaul University
Dr. Sikora has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikora.
