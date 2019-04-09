Zachary Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC
Overview
Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Zachary Oliver works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Specialists3655 Innovation Dr, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 619-5999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zachary Oliver?
I saw Zachary Oliver today for a sinus infection and cough. He was attentive and listened to my complaints. Thank you.
About Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659874451
Frequently Asked Questions
Zachary Oliver works at
Zachary Oliver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zachary Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachary Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachary Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.