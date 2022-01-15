See All Physicians Assistants in Toledo, OH
Zachary Gula, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Zachary Gula, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Zachary Gula, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. 

Zachary Gula works at Valko & Associates in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Hennessy
Amy Hennessy
10 (1)
Locations

  1. 1
    Valko and Associates
    3130 Executive Pkwy Fl 8, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 720-9000
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Great provider! Very understanding and knowledgeable. He helped me to decrease the amount of medications I take and I have never felt better.
    — Jan 15, 2022
    Photo: Zachary Gula, PA-C
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Zachary Gula, PA-C.

    About Zachary Gula, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720507320
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zachary Gula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Zachary Gula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zachary Gula works at Valko & Associates in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Zachary Gula’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Zachary Gula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zachary Gula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachary Gula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachary Gula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
