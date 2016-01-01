Zachariah Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zachariah Clay, LAMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Zachariah Clay, LAMFT is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Zachariah Clay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Noah Palomino Health Center16251 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 882-4545
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zachariah Clay?
About Zachariah Clay, LAMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1952630295
Frequently Asked Questions
Zachariah Clay works at
Zachariah Clay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zachariah Clay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachariah Clay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachariah Clay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.