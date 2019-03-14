Yvonne Mouchette, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Mouchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvonne Mouchette, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yvonne Mouchette, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Yvonne Mouchette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tlc Medical Clinic2801 Missouri Ave Ste 7, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 373-8415
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvonne Mouchette?
She is attentive, clear with a plan to move forward, friendly.
About Yvonne Mouchette, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649427451
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvonne Mouchette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yvonne Mouchette accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvonne Mouchette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvonne Mouchette works at
6 patients have reviewed Yvonne Mouchette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Mouchette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Mouchette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Mouchette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.