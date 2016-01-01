See All Counselors in San Angelo, TX
Overview

Yvonne Garcia, LPC is a Counselor in San Angelo, TX. 

Yvonne Garcia works at West Texas Counseling Associates in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Counseling Associates
    219 S Abe St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 655-7549

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Yvonne Garcia, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851390256
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yvonne Garcia, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yvonne Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Yvonne Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yvonne Garcia works at West Texas Counseling Associates in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Yvonne Garcia’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Yvonne Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

