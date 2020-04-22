See All Registered Nurses in Vineland, NJ
Yvonne Burgess, APN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Yvonne Burgess, APN

Psychiatric Nursing
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Yvonne Burgess, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago.

Yvonne Burgess works at Burgess Psychiatric Services, Vineland, NJ in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Burgess Psychiatric Services
    629 E Wood St Ste 108, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Yvonne Burgess?

    Apr 22, 2020
    If you need help and want to receive excellent care, look no further than Yvonne Burgess. She will do everything in her power to find you the answers you need for your mental well being. She’s is compassionate when she needs to be but will also pull no punches in giving you the best treatment possible. I cannot more highly recommend a doctor than Yvonne Burgess.
    ST from Millville — Apr 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Yvonne Burgess, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Yvonne Burgess, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Yvonne Burgess to family and friends

    Yvonne Burgess' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Yvonne Burgess

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yvonne Burgess, APN.

    About Yvonne Burgess, APN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013229822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yvonne Burgess, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yvonne Burgess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Yvonne Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yvonne Burgess works at Burgess Psychiatric Services, Vineland, NJ in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Yvonne Burgess’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Yvonne Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Burgess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Yvonne Burgess, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.