Yvonne Athanatos, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yvonne Athanatos, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Laredo, TX. 

Yvonne Athanatos works at Regalado, Maria Monette MD FASN in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regalado Maria Monette MD FASN
    10710 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 267-4355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Yvonne Athanatos, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407158157
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M International University BSN
