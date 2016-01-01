Yvette Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yvette Ramirez, LPC
Overview
Yvette Ramirez, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Yvette Ramirez works at
Locations
The Center for Health Care Services1270 W Summit Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 261-1000
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Yvette Ramirez, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538543830
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvette Ramirez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Yvette Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Ramirez.
