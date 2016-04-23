Yvette Chavez, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvette Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvette Chavez, MA
Overview
Yvette Chavez, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Memory Disorders Clinic5887 Brockton Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 275-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE YVETTE SHE IS SO AWESOME! ALWAYS KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT TO SAY TO HELP ME UNDERSTAND THINGS, THE REASON FOR POOR ON THE STAFF IS THE MALE RECEPTIONIST/ SCHEDULER IS NOT VERY FRIENDLY...
About Yvette Chavez, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Czech and Polish
Education & Certifications
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
- Middlebury College
Yvette Chavez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yvette Chavez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvette Chavez speaks Czech and Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Yvette Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Chavez.
