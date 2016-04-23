See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Riverside, CA
Yvette Chavez, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Yvette Chavez, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY.

Yvette Chavez works at Riverside Psychiatric Med Grp in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memory Disorders Clinic
    5887 Brockton Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 275-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2016
    I LOVE YVETTE SHE IS SO AWESOME! ALWAYS KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT TO SAY TO HELP ME UNDERSTAND THINGS, THE REASON FOR POOR ON THE STAFF IS THE MALE RECEPTIONIST/ SCHEDULER IS NOT VERY FRIENDLY...
    Riverside, CA — Apr 23, 2016
    Photo: Yvette Chavez, MA
    About Yvette Chavez, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073716510
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Middlebury College
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.