Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Yvette Luna-Bowen works at Borderland Medica in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Borderland Medica
    1700 Curie Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 (915) 532-1197
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Bowen is willing to listen and is very caring. She is great!
    About Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497206643
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yvette Luna-Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yvette Luna-Bowen works at Borderland Medica in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Yvette Luna-Bowen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Yvette Luna-Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Luna-Bowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvette Luna-Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvette Luna-Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

