See All Physicians Assistants in Leland, NC
Yves Verdieu, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Yves Verdieu, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Yves Verdieu, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Leland, NC. 

Yves Verdieu works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest
    1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 140, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2945

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Yves Verdieu?

Photo: Yves Verdieu, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Yves Verdieu, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Yves Verdieu to family and friends

Yves Verdieu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Yves Verdieu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yves Verdieu, PA-C.

About Yves Verdieu, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205236536
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Yves Verdieu, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yves Verdieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Yves Verdieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yves Verdieu works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. View the full address on Yves Verdieu’s profile.

Yves Verdieu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yves Verdieu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yves Verdieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yves Verdieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.