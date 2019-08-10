Yuriy Bilan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yuriy Bilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yuriy Bilan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yuriy Bilan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA.
Yuriy Bilan works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Auburn205 10th St NE Ste 200, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful for the attentive medical care for my entire family by Yuriy Bilan. We always get help from him, understanding and solving of our medical problems. He is the professional in his field with an individual approach to each patient.
About Yuriy Bilan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1033136486
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yuriy Bilan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yuriy Bilan speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Yuriy Bilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yuriy Bilan.
