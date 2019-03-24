Yuridia Serna is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yuridia Serna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yuridia Serna
Overview
Yuridia Serna is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Yuridia Serna works at
Locations
Westside Medical Center1463 Pamalee Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 482-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
PA Serna is a very fine medical assistant. She demonstrate professionalism, patience, concern and great thoughtfulness for her patients. My wife and I truly enjoy visiting with her doing our visits at Westside. Although time is very important pertaining to her schedule, PA Serna ensures compassion performing her medical duties in a timely manner. Finally, another great attribute that PA Serna provides to her patients is feeling of confident because she believes in the concept wellness.
About Yuridia Serna
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912367178
Frequently Asked Questions
Yuridia Serna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yuridia Serna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yuridia Serna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Yuridia Serna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yuridia Serna.
