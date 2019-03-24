See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, NC
Yuridia Serna

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Yuridia Serna is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Yuridia Serna works at Westside Medical Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westside Medical Center
    Westside Medical Center
1463 Pamalee Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303 (910) 482-3000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Yuridia Serna

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912367178
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yuridia Serna is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yuridia Serna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yuridia Serna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Yuridia Serna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yuridia Serna works at Westside Medical Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Yuridia Serna’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Yuridia Serna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yuridia Serna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yuridia Serna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yuridia Serna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

