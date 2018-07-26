Yuko Blue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yuko Blue, FNP
Yuko Blue, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO.
Yuko Blue works at
Locations
Rose Family Medicine Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 10, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 584-7900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I just love this lady. She is great and I will follow her to whatever practice she moves to
About Yuko Blue, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114390945
Yuko Blue accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yuko Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Yuko Blue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yuko Blue.
