Yue-Ling Eileen Han, LAC

Acupuncture
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Yue-Ling Eileen Han, LAC is an Acupuncturist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of East and West Medicine.

Yue-Ling Eileen Han works at Get the Point Inc in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Get the Point Inc
    5222 Balboa Ave Ste 21, San Diego, CA 92117 (619) 458-1990
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Yue-Ling Eileen Han, LAC

    • Acupuncture
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1447320858
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of East and West Medicine
    • San Jose State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yue-Ling Eileen Han, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yue-Ling Eileen Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yue-Ling Eileen Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yue-Ling Eileen Han works at Get the Point Inc in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Yue-Ling Eileen Han’s profile.

    Yue-Ling Eileen Han has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yue-Ling Eileen Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yue-Ling Eileen Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yue-Ling Eileen Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

