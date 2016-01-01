See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Yu-Wei Shan, PMHNP

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Yu-Wei Shan, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Yu-Wei Shan works at Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte
    3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2973
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Yu-Wei Shan, PMHNP

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1700339785
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

