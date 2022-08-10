See All Neurologists in Dayton, OH
Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Young Kim, CNS is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Young Kim works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Ms. Young was a pleasure, very pleasant an helpful, love her personality.
    — Aug 10, 2022
    Photo: Young Kim, CNS
    About Young Kim, CNS

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700274347
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Young Kim, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Young Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Young Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Young Kim works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Young Kim’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Young Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Young Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Young Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Young Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

