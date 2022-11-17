Dr. Young Kim, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Kim, DC
Overview
Dr. Young Kim, DC is a Chiropractor in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Chiropractic Clinic8917 S Old State Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035 Directions (614) 286-3331Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I have lived in many states and used chiropractic care due to several complex injuries. As a result, I am very particular about my care and I have left many practices over my 25 plus years due to ineffective results. I must say Dr. Kim has proven himself far & above nearly all other doctors. He is in a top tier of maybe 2 others in my experience, and quickly even exceeding their performance. Bottom line, I am seeing results I have not seen in over 15 years and I have only had 5 appointments total thus far. His approach is multi layered with techniques. Using many types of resources: activator, manual adjustments, massage, stretching, acupressure, sports equipment & inversion etc. You can expect hands on faithful work treating you from head to toes for any and all issues throughout your frame. He offers focused time that is never interrupted or rushed. I am excited for the first time to see if I can continue to heal old areas of injury and pain.
About Dr. Young Kim, DC
- Chiropractic
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1447269576
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.