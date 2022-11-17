Overview

Dr. Young Kim, DC is a Chiropractor in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.



Dr. Kim works at Preferred Chiropractic Clinic in Lewis Center, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.