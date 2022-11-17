See All Chiropractors in Lewis Center, OH
Dr. Young Kim, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Young Kim, DC is a Chiropractor in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Kim works at Preferred Chiropractic Clinic in Lewis Center, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Chiropractic Clinic
    8917 S Old State Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 286-3331
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury
Back Injuries
Elbow Pain
Ankle Injury
Back Injuries
Elbow Pain

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I have lived in many states and used chiropractic care due to several complex injuries. As a result, I am very particular about my care and I have left many practices over my 25 plus years due to ineffective results. I must say Dr. Kim has proven himself far & above nearly all other doctors. He is in a top tier of maybe 2 others in my experience, and quickly even exceeding their performance. Bottom line, I am seeing results I have not seen in over 15 years and I have only had 5 appointments total thus far. His approach is multi layered with techniques. Using many types of resources: activator, manual adjustments, massage, stretching, acupressure, sports equipment & inversion etc. You can expect hands on faithful work treating you from head to toes for any and all issues throughout your frame. He offers focused time that is never interrupted or rushed. I am excited for the first time to see if I can continue to heal old areas of injury and pain.
    Susan Hay — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Young Kim, DC
    About Dr. Young Kim, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1447269576
    Education & Certifications

    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    • Ohio State University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.