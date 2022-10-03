See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Yoon Ra, ARNP

Bariatric Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Yoon Ra, ARNP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Yoon Ra works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 220, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 944-2080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 03, 2022
Eve is very kind and caring. She listens very well and gives great feedback! I enjoy seeing her. She takes the time to make sure all your concerns are addressed.
Donna Mitchell — Oct 03, 2022
Photo: Yoon Ra, ARNP
About Yoon Ra, ARNP

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851860365
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yoon Ra, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yoon Ra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Yoon Ra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Yoon Ra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yoon Ra works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Yoon Ra’s profile.

Yoon Ra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yoon Ra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yoon Ra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yoon Ra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

